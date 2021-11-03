Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

