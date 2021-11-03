Capital One Financial Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 373.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 78,944 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after buying an additional 755,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.