Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,043.36

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,043.36 ($65.89) and traded as low as GBX 5,027.82 ($65.69). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,060 ($66.11), with a volume of 109,936 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £866.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,043.86.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

In related news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.