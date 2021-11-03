Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $69,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 316,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,072. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

