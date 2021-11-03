Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

