Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,774. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

