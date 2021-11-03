CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$42.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 197,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

