C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.84.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,751,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

