BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) by 60.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in BYTE Acquisition were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYTSU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

BYTSU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

