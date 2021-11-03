BSW Wealth Partners Sells 39 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $461.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.65 and a 200-day moving average of $417.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

