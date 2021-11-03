Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 833,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

