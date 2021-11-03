BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.20 million, a PE ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.