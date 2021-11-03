BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
BRP stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
