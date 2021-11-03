BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.