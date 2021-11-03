Brokers Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

ASGN stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. ASGN has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.61.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,002 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.