Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Price Target at €136.63

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €136.60 ($160.71). The stock had a trading volume of 10,337 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.71. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.