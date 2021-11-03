Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $98.29

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. 17,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,786. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.