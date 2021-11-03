Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $5.00

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 195,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,825. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

