Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

MYOV stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 419,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

