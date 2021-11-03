Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target at $81.00

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,077. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

