Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Price Target at $21.75

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. 15,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $361.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

