Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $67.09

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Several research firms have commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bentley Systems by 75.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,656. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

