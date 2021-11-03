Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $56.25

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 330,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.