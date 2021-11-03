Brokerages Expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 1,132,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,196. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

