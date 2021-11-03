Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 254.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 39,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

