Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,903. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

