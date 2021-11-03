Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 216,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 134.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in EnerSys by 72.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

