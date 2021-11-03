Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings per share of $3.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59. AON posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 60.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 79.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 6.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 18.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

