Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

TZOO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,783. The company has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $414,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.