Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $116.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $95.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 476,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 105.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

