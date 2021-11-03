Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $425.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the lowest is $399.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,607 shares of company stock worth $1,421,298. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ePlus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

