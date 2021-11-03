Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

