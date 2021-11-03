British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 353.29 ($4.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

