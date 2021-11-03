Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) is Newtyn Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Newtyn Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Bristow Group accounts for about 4.4% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.17% of Bristow Group worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 130.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Shares of VTOL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.