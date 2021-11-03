Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

BHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 112,528 shares of company stock worth $1,073,076.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHG opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

