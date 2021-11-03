Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $574.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

