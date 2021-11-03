BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of BP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 360,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

