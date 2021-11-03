Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in NIKE by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $18,375,858,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 177,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,396,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in NIKE by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 948,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $146,528,000 after buying an additional 155,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NKE stock opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.19 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,507. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

