Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 177,385 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of PFSweb worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PFSweb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $6,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFSW stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

