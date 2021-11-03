Boosted Finance Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $302,752.55 and $43,575.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00080136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,039.91 or 1.00215745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.99 or 0.07244338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002803 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

