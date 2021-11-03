Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 94.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

