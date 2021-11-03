Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $274,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

