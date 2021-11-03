BMO Capital Markets Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $101.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NYSE:DD traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. 165,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

