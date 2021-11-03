Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of BE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,792. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

