Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.