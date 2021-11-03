BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 226,843 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY remained flat at $$16.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.