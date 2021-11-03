BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:MQY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

