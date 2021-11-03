BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

