BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

Shares of BTA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

