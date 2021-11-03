BlackRock Inc. Purchases 74,483 Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Spruce Biosciences were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

