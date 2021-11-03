BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Kura Sushi USA worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $429.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

